The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,008,000 after buying an additional 86,928 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $241.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.20 and its 200-day moving average is $234.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.87 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.45.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

