Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Cut by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 4,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,758,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,393,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,465 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $545.71 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $493.30 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.35 and a 200-day moving average of $568.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.05.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

