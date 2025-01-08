Timothy J. Shelly Sells 614 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $74,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National HealthCare Stock Down 3.2 %

NHC stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.46. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NHC

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 35.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in National HealthCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.