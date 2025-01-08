Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.55 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.71). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 18,582 shares.

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.55. The company has a market capitalization of £40.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,700.00 and a beta of 1.61.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

