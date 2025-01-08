Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $48,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,425.44. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $56,300.00.

Symbotic Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 147.1% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 19,307.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.