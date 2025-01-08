Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.65 and traded as high as $53.44. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 24,436 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,610.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.