Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.65 and traded as high as $53.44. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 24,436 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 2.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,610.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
