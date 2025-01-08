Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of TM opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $260.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
