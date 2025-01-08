Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of TM opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $260.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

