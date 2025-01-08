TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.