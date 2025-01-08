Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.82 and traded as high as $29.11. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 8,344 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $245.29 million, a P/E ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

