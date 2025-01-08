Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as high as C$3.11. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 30,800 shares.
Tree Island Steel Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.87.
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
