Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $170,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.80. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $105,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,789.71. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,597 shares of company stock worth $1,522,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Trupanion Trading Down 2.6 %

Trupanion stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

