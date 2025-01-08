Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.90.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $27,388.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,630.36. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $639,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,019.20. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,144. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
