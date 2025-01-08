Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TYRA. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $807.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 11,078 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $179,131.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,587.19. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 19,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $532,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,830,363.30. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,160 shares of company stock worth $1,827,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $278,000. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

