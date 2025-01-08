U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.83.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

