UBS Group Boosts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $14.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLRS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

