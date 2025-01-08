UBS Group Upgrades Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.28 and a one year high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.11, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 161.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 50,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,272 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

