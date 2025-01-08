UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

UFPT stock opened at $241.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.04. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $152.43 and a one year high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.17.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,462.70. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. The trade was a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,772,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 246,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

