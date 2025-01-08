Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.43.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $428.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.50 and a 200-day moving average of $383.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.