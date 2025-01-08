Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UGP. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 6.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 90.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

