United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.30.

Shares of UPS opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $161.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

