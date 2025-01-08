Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPLD

Upland Software Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Shares of UPLD opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Upland Software by 74.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.