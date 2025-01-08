Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.41 and traded as low as $75.84. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 11,427,469 shares trading hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLU. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,384 shares during the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.