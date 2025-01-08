Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.59 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.72). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.74), with a volume of 228,682 shares traded.

Vertu Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £191.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72.

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Vertu Motors

In other news, insider David Crane sold 196,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.82), for a total value of £129,845.76 ($161,983.23). 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Further Reading

