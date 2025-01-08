VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 139,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,920.28. This trade represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 174,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,615.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,738.45. The trade was a 39.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 358,266 shares of company stock worth $204,212. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

