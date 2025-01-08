Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Fiona Tan Sells 8,249 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $370,462.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,374.87. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Fiona Tan sold 7,581 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $357,595.77.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,487,000 after buying an additional 432,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,652,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5,699.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,235,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,896 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

