Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $640.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $640.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.65.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $422.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.51 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

