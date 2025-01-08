Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.39. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 143,815 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

