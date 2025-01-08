Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.39. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 143,815 shares.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
