Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $926,236.30 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $926,236.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,194.40. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WDAY stock opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Workday by 14.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 41,800.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 28.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.36.

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

