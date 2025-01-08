Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NYSE XHR opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

