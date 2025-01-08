XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna downgraded XPO from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Shares of XPO opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that XPO will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,320 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 683,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,124,000 after purchasing an additional 253,519 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XPO by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

