ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZK shares. Macquarie started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price for the company.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZK opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,236,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $20,388,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

