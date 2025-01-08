Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Given New GBX 825 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 945 ($11.79) to GBX 825 ($10.29) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

LON:ZEG opened at GBX 418 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 67.85. Zegona Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436 ($5.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 333.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4,644.44 and a beta of 2.80.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zegona Communications news, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £42,075 ($52,488.77). 74.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

Featured Stories

