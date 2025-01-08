Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

ZION stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after buying an additional 896,889 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after buying an additional 563,889 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.