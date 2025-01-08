ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNETFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

CNET stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.58.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

