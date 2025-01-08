ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %
CNET stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.58.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.