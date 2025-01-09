14,579 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

