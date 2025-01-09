24,470 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,229,000 after acquiring an additional 287,984 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,355,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after buying an additional 268,292 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after buying an additional 211,267 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

