3,398 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.71. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

