60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Patient in Expanded Access Clinical Study for Babesiosis Treatment

On January 8, 2025, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) shared in a press release that it has successfully enrolled the first patient in the NCT06478641 expanded access clinical study. This study focuses on confirming the effectiveness of tafenoquine in treating patients with persistent babesiosis who have not responded to standard care and are at high risk of relapse.

The Company’s press release highlighted that recently published case reports in medical literature have indicated a high cure rate when tafenoquine is combined with standard-of-care treatment for immunosuppressed patients experiencing relapsing babesiosis. Babesiosis, a tick-borne illness that can be life-threatening if not treated promptly, has seen a rise in cases, particularly in the Northeastern United States.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, specializing in developing medicines for infectious diseases, expressed optimism regarding the potential of tafenoquine in treating relapsing babesiosis. The Company emphasized that the current clinical study might provide a much-needed treatment option for patients facing few alternatives.

Babesiosis, transmitted by the black-legged tick, can pose severe risks to elderly and immunosuppressed individuals, with cases escalating in the Northeast. The Company noted that the total accessible market for ARAKODA (tafenoquine) for babesiosis in the U.S. until December 2035 could potentially reach over 400,000 patients.

ARAKODA (tafenoquine) is currently approved for malaria prophylaxis in the U.S. The safety of this regimen has been evaluated in various clinical trials. However, it is crucial to mention that tafenoquine is not yet approved for the treatment or prevention of babesiosis by the FDA.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals encourages those interested in participating in the Tafenoquine for Babesiosis Expanded Access clinical study to visit their website for enrollment details.

The Company’s proactive role in studying potential treatments for relapsing babesiosis underscores its commitment to combating infectious diseases that impact populations across the globe. For more information on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its efforts, visit www.60degreespharma.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, impacting the Company’s performance and future events. Investors are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more detailed information on potential risks and factors affecting future outcomes.

