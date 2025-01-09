Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. The trade was a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $151.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

