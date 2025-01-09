Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.71 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 46.90 ($0.58). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 25,586 shares changing hands.

Accsys Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company has a market cap of £111.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accsys Technologies

In other news, insider Louis Eperjesi acquired 21,000 shares of Accsys Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £9,870 ($12,200.25). Company insiders own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

