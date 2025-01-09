Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

