Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

ADC opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. Agree Realty has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 167.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 729.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,811 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 9,118.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,227,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after buying an additional 1,214,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,030,000 after acquiring an additional 534,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,086,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

