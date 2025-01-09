Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

