Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,045,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $97.30 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

