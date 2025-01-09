Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

