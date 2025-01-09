Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.21 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

