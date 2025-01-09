Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

