Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/6/2025 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2025 – Northwest Pipe had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/27/2024 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2024 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2024 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2024 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2024 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2024 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $456.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $430,039.50. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

