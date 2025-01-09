Analyzing Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) & HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guardian Pharmacy Services and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Guardian Pharmacy Services currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Guardian Pharmacy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Guardian Pharmacy Services is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and HealthWarehouse.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.17 billion 1.09 N/A N/A N/A HealthWarehouse.com $20.28 million 0.23 -$1.77 million ($0.03) -2.75

Guardian Pharmacy Services has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Pharmacy Services N/A N/A N/A HealthWarehouse.com -4.72% N/A -35.26%

Summary

Guardian Pharmacy Services beats HealthWarehouse.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

