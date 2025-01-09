ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.88 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 479,401 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.45 million, a PE ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.41.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

